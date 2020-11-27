GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona State University jazz musician who has been taking his talents to the streets helped put a little spring in shoppers' steps on Friday.
"I mean, Black Friday, there's quite a few people out here," Jack Fink said before venturing out to play his baritone saxophone. He was dressed to the part, too.
"I've got my black bowtie, black suspenders [with no shirt], black pants, everything," he said. "I usually dress to the occasion."
After someone hired him as a musical telegram of sorts for a birthday surprise, Fink realized he might be on to something. He calls his walking music Sexy Sax Boys.
"I love it. It's great. It's a really good time," said one woman as she ate dinner on a restaurant patio on Gilbert Road.
Fink invites his musician friends to play their saxes -- or trumpets, as the case may be -- with him in the streets to unsuspecting passersby all throughout the year. His brother takes video of the impromptu performances to post online.
"I try to look for as many people as I possibly can," he said, as he allowed our Arizona's Family crew to follow along and capture his sweet tones. A couple of his friends play alto or tenor sax with him from time to time, but his huge, deep bari sax helps him get noticed.
"I think that gets people's attention because they're like, 'Is that a saxophone or a tube? What is that?'" he said.
That very thing happened as he serenaded more patio diners from the sidewalk on Friday.
"He's incredible. I didn't even know such a thing as a baritone sax existed, so I learned something new today, too," one woman said.
Right now, the street performances are mostly in downtown Gilbert, but as Sexy Sax Boys makes a bigger name for itself, the group hopes to start playing in Mesa, Tempe, Chandler and Phoenix.
"I'm hoping that I can make this into a successful YouTube channel and hopefully down the line start selling merchandise," said Fink, who's considering changing his jazz major to a minor so he can instead major in business.
Though he doesn't ask for nor expect to get any, Fink came away with tips more than once on Black Friday.
"I think he's great. I think he should do more of it. We need Christmas cheer," said a woman who tipped Fink after she sang along to his rendition of "All I Want For Christmas is You."
This year, that Christmas cheer in the air is rather saxy.