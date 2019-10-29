Flagstaff KOA TeePee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The weather in Arizona has finally cooled down and it could be the perfect time to go camping. 

Not interested in camping? What about glamping? 

Traditional campgrounds are now converting some spaces to cabins and glamping tents. 

There are seven KOA campgrounds in Arizona that offer glamping accommodations:

Flagstaff KOA: Deluxe cabins, teepees

Grand Canyon/Williams KOA Journey: Deluxe cabins, glamping tents

Holbrook/Petrified Forest KOA: Teepees

Seligman/Route 66 KOA Journey: Teepees

Tucson/Lazydays KAO Resort: Deluxe cabins

Wilcox/Cochise KOA Holiday: Deluxe cabins

Williams/Exit 167/Circle Pines KOA Holiday: Conestoga wagon, deluxe cabins, teepees

There are a total of 13 KOA campgrounds in Arizona. For more information click here.

 

