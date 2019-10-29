PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The weather in Arizona has finally cooled down and it could be the perfect time to go camping.
Not interested in camping? What about glamping?
Traditional campgrounds are now converting some spaces to cabins and glamping tents.
There are seven KOA campgrounds in Arizona that offer glamping accommodations:
Flagstaff KOA: Deluxe cabins, teepees
Grand Canyon/Williams KOA Journey: Deluxe cabins, glamping tents
Holbrook/Petrified Forest KOA: Teepees
Seligman/Route 66 KOA Journey: Teepees
Tucson/Lazydays KAO Resort: Deluxe cabins
Wilcox/Cochise KOA Holiday: Deluxe cabins
Williams/Exit 167/Circle Pines KOA Holiday: Conestoga wagon, deluxe cabins, teepees
There are a total of 13 KOA campgrounds in Arizona. For more information click here.