TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There is not a whole lot Shawna Smythe is surprised by anymore after the hardships life has dealt her.
In 2016, Smythe gave birth to twin girls. But months later, one of them died from a respiratory viral infection.
“As a parent, we always put ourselves last and so that’s why this is such a blessing,” said Smythe.
This year, the family is taking another hit when Smythe was furloughed from her job at the Perfect Pear Bistro.
“I wasn’t working from March until September. We kind of just made it, not like where we had a ton of extra money,” said Smythe.
But just recently, her luck changed when a group of diners tipped her $2000.
“It was just like a normal shift here at work, I went over to make sure to see if they were ready to pay and he’s like, ‘You know this is the money for our bill but then this is $2000 for your tip,’” said Smythe.
She snapped a picture with the generous patron who apparently collects donations on his social media pages to then donate to deserving people within the community.
Shawna plans to use the money to pay bills and buy Christmas presents for 8-year-old Giuliana, her surviving twin daughter Ireland, and 2-year-old Quinton.
She also hopes that this random act of kindness goes to show that even during a pandemic, you can help make someone’s situation that much better.