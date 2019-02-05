PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Valentine's Day is usually full of flowers, chocolate, and jewelry but some kids will spend the holiday at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
To share the love this year and let a child and their family know you are thinking of them you can send a Valentine’s Day e-card!
To send a card go on PCHValentine.com and enter your name and email address.
You can choose from three different space-themed cards and the staff at Phoenix Children’s Hospital will deliver the Valentines to the children on Feb. 14.
