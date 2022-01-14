SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's a lot of jumping, twisting, and wiggling going on every morning at Chanen pre-school in Scottsdale. Singing and dancing are a big part of the curriculum here, and Cantor Seth Ettinger is one of the reasons why.
The religious leader and song leader at Congregation Beth Israel was forced to get creative during the pandemic when students were stuck at home. So he wrote some new kid songs and started hosting daily Facebook live sessions to keep the pre-schoolers engaged.
"The kids just loved it, so I said, how do we get the music out of Facebook live and into their hands," said Ettinger.
The new songs led to a new album called 'Shabbam Jam' and a music video that's taken off on social media.
"The most important part of it is that children can access the music, especially in a time when they are being forced to wear masks, forced to not be able to interact," said Ettinger. "This music is their creative outlet. It's their energy outlet; it allows them to get their wiggles out."
The 'Shabbam Jam' playlist is now featured on Jkids Radio and frequently requested by children and parents from New York to Paris, Israel, and Australia.
"For people all over the world to be writing me, to be emailing me, saying hey I heard your Shabbam Jam song, I really really love it, great, I've never noticed it before, it's absolutely incredible."
Ettinger insists he never expected his silly kids' songs with a Jewish twist to become such a hit. But he's not complaining. After all, having a tiny Scottsdale pre-school get worldwide attention is pretty cool.
"It brings the global Jewish world right here to Arizona," said Ettinger. "It's really incredible."