SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale sergeant let out his inner fan at the WM Phoenix Open as they were livestreaming at the famous 16th hole and captured a hole-in-one on camera. The video, which was a Facebook live stream for Scottsdale Police Department, has gone viral. The video was even shared by the PGA Pro, who hit the perfect shot, Sam Ryder.

"We wanted to remind fans to get a designated driver or a rideshare today," said Sgt. Kevin Quon on Facebook livestream at the famous 16th hole when the PGA Pro hit a hole-in-one. "There it goes! You just witnessed a hole in one!" said Sgt. Quon on the livestream.

"I stepped back and went into fandom and just loved the hole in one," said Sgt. Quon, reacting to the now-viral moment. "It was just history from there." It was the first hole-in-one at WM Phoenix Open in 7 years and most likely the most shared video the Scottsdale Police Department has ever posted on their social media accounts.

"To be able to capture it, it was like what are the odds, what are the odds going live for the whatever minute and a half before and to me it's just, it's an incredible thing," said Sgt. Quon.

Sgt. Quon has worked the WM Phoenix Open for around 5-6 years, and it was the first hole-in-one he's witnessed.