A Scottsdale man is a huge Yankee fan and his replica Yankee Stadium he built in his backyard is something you have to see to believe.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Alex Hannon is a New Yorker and a Yankee fan, but his replica Yankee Stadium he built in his backyard goes beyond that.

"More than being Yankee fans, we're baseball fans. We go to D-backs games all the time. We go up to Reno to see the Aces," Hannon said.

[WATCH: Scottsdale man creates Yankee Stadium replica]

It all started when the retired firefighter and Little League coach decided to put down some bases for his twin boys so they could practice ball.

He added lines and a dugout, and it didn't stop there.

Hannon bought a scoreboard on Craigslist in Tucson, dusted it off and got it working. He added in some lights for night play and, of course, a nod to the greats behind center field.

"No. 4 would be Lou Gerig. Of course, the great Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, No. 5 and No. 7 is Mickey Mantle," said Hannon.

Hannon said his kids, their friends and his neighbors love it.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you