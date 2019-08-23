SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Alex Hannon is a New Yorker and a Yankee fan, but his replica Yankee Stadium he built in his backyard goes beyond that.
"More than being Yankee fans, we're baseball fans. We go to D-backs games all the time. We go up to Reno to see the Aces," Hannon said.
[WATCH: Scottsdale man creates Yankee Stadium replica]
It all started when the retired firefighter and Little League coach decided to put down some bases for his twin boys so they could practice ball.
He added lines and a dugout, and it didn't stop there.
Hannon bought a scoreboard on Craigslist in Tucson, dusted it off and got it working. He added in some lights for night play and, of course, a nod to the greats behind center field.
"No. 4 would be Lou Gerig. Of course, the great Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, No. 5 and No. 7 is Mickey Mantle," said Hannon.
Hannon said his kids, their friends and his neighbors love it.