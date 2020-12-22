SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale businessman jumped into action after reading a recent news story online. It featured a man in California who was building desks and giving them away to kids who need them.
"We all kind of get inspired by everyone else's stories," said Steve Weinberg. "I just took the idea and ran with it."
And now, piece by piece, Weinberg is constructing confidence for Arizona kids.
"It's something that's their own," he said as he describes the new desks that will soon go to students who are learning from home and currently sharing family spaces like the kitchen table for remote learning.
Out of his garage-turned-woodshop, the amateur carpenter is putting together solid desks for students of all ages who don't have one.
"It's got storage in here, so you can put a laptop in here, bunch of books and you know, it comes in handy. It's portable," describes Weinberg of his handiwork.
His 12-year-old black lab Jack keeps him company while he carefully crafts each desk to make them sturdy, polished and full of pride.
"Godzilla can't crush this box. It's really strong," he describes.
"When I see the finished product, it definitely brings me a lot of satisfaction," explains Weinberg.
He says it can take an hour or two to manufacture each individual workspace, depending on if the wood is already cut to size and ready to assemble. So far, Weinberg's used his nights and weekends to make 15 desks and he's not stopping there.
"From the looks of things, we're not going to be going back to face-to-face, in-person schooling anytime soon," says Weinberg. "I'll donate as many as I can crank out."
The very first desk went to an excited young boy in Weinberg's neighborhood. The rest will find a home and help build a framework for success for kids all over the valley who need them.
"They've said something like this would make a really nice difference, so that is kinda cool," said Weinberg.
If you know a student who needs a desk, Steve Weinberg can be reached through his LinkedIn profile.
He also has a GoFundMe set up if you'd like to make a donation.