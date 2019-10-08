SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale International Film Festival (SIFF) has officially announced the 2019 film lineup.
The annual 10-day event will have award-winning cinema from around the globe on the big screen.
The festival is set to kick off opening night with Noah Baumbach's film "marriage Story" on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Running through Sunday, November 10, SIFF will also feature Shia LaBeouf's “Honey Boy”, Sundance award-winning film "Waves", "Clemency" showcasing Alfre Woodard, Cannes award-winning film “Portrait of a Lady On Fire”, the crime-drama “Knives Out” and the comedy-drama “The Two Popes” starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathon Pryce.
After opening day, the festival will move to Harkins Shea 14 from Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 and then to Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square from Nov. 4 through Nov 7. Finally, the last three days of the film festival will end at Harkins Shea 14.
The final evening of SIFF will feature the American biographical drama “Ford v. Ferrari” starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale.
