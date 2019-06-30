SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Children's Craniofacial Association, based in Dallas, held their annual family retreat in Scottsdale this weekend. More than 170 families attended.
"I call it my safe haven. It's my place to come home to," said Erin Richmond. She said coming to the retreat allows her to share her story.
[WATCH: Families come together in Scottsdale for Children's Craniofacial Association retreat]
"When I was born, my family didn't have this, and my mom was part of the conversation that created this organization," Richmond said.
She added that these people are her second family, and they spend the weekend laughing and crying.
"I've been here since the beginning. To see what it has become, and to see how many families are impacted by this organization is incredible, it brings me to tears," Richmond said.
"A lot of times, words aren't needed," said Paula Guzzo. "We can look at each other and know what the journey has been."
She said it's about the camaraderie they build with people who are on a similar journey.
"It's exactly what they need. You can't help but glow being here," said Aaron Guzzo.
He said there's a lightness about this retreat.
"All of the medical care and parental care in the world is all well-meaning can sometimes forget a really meaningful part of childhood and that's fun, running around and being goofy," he said.
"They only pay $100 and their travel to come, and once they get here we take care of the rest," said Erica Mossholder, the executive director of the Children's Craniofacial Asociation.
"My favorite story is always the little girls will run up and instead of saying, 'Oh, you have hearing aids' or 'you have a facial difference,' they're like, 'Oh, I love your nail color,' so they're connecting in a way that's normal to the world and special to us," Mossholder said.
"It's given me the confidence and support that I needed to get through hard times," Richmond said.
