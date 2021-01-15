SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic forced a lot of us to change the way we do things. Even Girl Scouts know the struggle.
Just ask Scottsdale 6-year-old Allie Shroyer, who says things are looking quite different for the cookie business this year. Allie is following in the footsteps of her family. Her mom was a Girl Scout, and her 8-year-old sister is one too. Allie is a Daisy but can't wait to become a Brownie.
"You get an extra badge when you're a Brownie," said Allie.
Thankfully, she's already earning brownie points for a video her mom posted.
It all started when COVID-19 turned Allie's cookie sales virtual this year.
"We just thought what is the next best thing because we still wanted the girls to sell cookies and get all the great skills they learn from that, so we thought let's just get a recording," said Allie's mom, Kristen.
Allie's parents recorded her making a sales pitch with their Ring doorbell.
"I just thinked (sic) in my head what I think I should say, and then I said what I think I should say," said Allie.
In her recorded pitch, Allie starts off introducing herself and adds, "My favorite kinds are the purple kind. What is yours? You can buy them $5 each. Would you like one, or 2, or 3, or 4, or 5, or 6 , or 7, or 8, or 9 , or 10? I don't know, maybe 11, 12?"
Allie's mom put the video pitch on Facebook. Since it was posted, she's sold more than 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. Now her troop wants to give some of the money to charity.
"You can show them what being a Girl Scout is like," said Allie.
It's service from little entrepreneurs, just as sweet as the cookies they sell.