SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale couple said "I do" in the digital world. Till death do us part? Not so much in cyberspace. It was a historic marriage in the metaverse.
"Today, we feel honored to have this wonderful couple," said Jordan Rose, founder of Rose Law Group. A Friday wedding in Old Town Scottsdale, but the venue is a little different, and not because it was held at a law office.
"We've always been innovative," said Rose. It's because the wedding is out of this world, literally where the only cold feet is from a lack of tech experience. "The bride and groom are not used to walking down the aisle on decentraland."
Ryan and Candice Hurley renewed their vows in the metaverse, their perfect venue, crafted by Rose Law Group. About 2,000 people attended, most of whom they didn't know. They all got party gifts, even an NFT of their dog, Pepper.
"Our dog will live on forever," said Ryan Hurley. The metaverse is cyberspace in a decentralized 3D environment where people control their avatars. The Hurley's marriage license is an NFT, a non-fungible token, a record forever stored on a blockchain. Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick officiated it; the ceremony was the first of its kind. Online love, however, isn't new for the Hurleys.
"We actually met on Match.com in the early days of internet dating," said Hurley. And today, they've come full circle above the worldwide web after being together for 14 years.
"I'll go ahead and start my vows to my wife as we are still waiting for her to get down the aisle," said Hurley. Some things stay the same as technology moves on.
"I will choose our marriage and our family every single day for the rest of our lives and throughout eternity," said Hurley. "In this universe, the metaverse and every other verse that comes after."