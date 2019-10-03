SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona wish kid was surprised during a special unveiling of a brand-new scoreboard he helped build at a Scottsdale ballpark.
Drew, 10, has dealt with a lot of serious issues in his young life. He has a neuromuscular condition that has depleted his energy and often causes phneumonia.
It eventually required a tracheostomy before adding him to the heart transplant list.
But Drew, a big baseball fan, never let it keep him down. He is a team member at the Miracle League of Arizona, where he gets to hang with other kids dealing with serious illnesses and conditions while enjoying baseball.
Make-A-Wish Arizona approached Drew, offering him a wish. Drew chose to help build a scoreboard "where all his teammates and friends could enjoy his wish too."
Drew gifted the league a check last fall to get the project started.
"Drew was really set on a scoreboard at Miracle League," said his mom Tara in a news release. "It was a long process, with a lot of moving parts but he never wavered.
"He wanted his friends to feel like they were playing at Chase Field and the scoreboard was something that struck in his mind as the perfect way to make that happen."
Drew was honored Wednesday night with a special unveiling that included lighting up the scoreboard for the first time specially for him.