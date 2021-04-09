SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At just 7 years old, Nicholas Bubeck is proud to call himself a CEO. He is the brains behind a craft airplane kit and his creativity is now taking him to new heights. "It is going good. I am really liking my business so far," said Nicholas.
The idea came to life at the beginning of the pandemic when Nicholas was stuck at home. What started as an arts and crafts project quickly turned into a booming business. "One day, I put a bunch of crafts on the table and he made this cool little plane," said Nadine Bubeck, Nicholas' mom.
From there, Nadine helped him launch Creations by Nicholas. Now, a year later, the 7-year-old has sold nearly 1,000 kits. They come with popsicle sticks, a bottle cap and other small pieces so other kids can create his design too. "I chose planes because I love traveling. Some people can't travel now, so I want them to imagine how they would travel," said Nicholas.
The young entrepreneur is also giving back. $1 from every sale goes to the Triple Heart Foundation, which donates books to NICUs across the country. It is a cause that is personal for the Bubick family after Nicholas spent time in the NICU when he was born. He is also sending free kits to kids of parents who are essential medical workers.