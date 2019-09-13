QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Schnepf Farms is getting ready for their biggest event of the fall, the Pumpkin and Chili Party.
The festival gates near Rittenhouse and Cloud roads will open at 10 a.m., every weekend from Oct. 3 through Oct. 27.
It is complete with new rides like the “Hyperloop” and spinning tea cups.
Other new rides this year include a new zip line and a mini Ferris wheel.
There is no Arizona celebrity at the end of the corn maize, but it is considered to be the most difficult maize in the country.
The festival will have so many options for food from farm fresh chili, pulled pork and Succotash, a dish with corn and lima beans.
Admission to the festival is $22, but on Friday’s grandparents and their grandchildren will get in for free.
This year, season passes are available. For more information visit www.schnepffarms.com.