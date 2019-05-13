TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Danny Gumm found himself in a bit of a hairy situation.
“I kind of knew I probably should’ve trimmed the beard down a little bit. It became the topic of the day,” Gumm said.
After he was promoted to an executive within Sundt Construction, it became a joke that maybe they could raise a couple hundred dollars for the Sundt Foundation if Gumm cut part of his beard. And then, they thought, “Well, let's aim higher.”
“We set a goal of $50,000. I, kind of, thought [$25,000] was more realistic,” Gumm said.
So, teams "Shave It" and "Save It" were born, and when people donated they could vote to keep it or cut it.
All the money raised will go to families in need.
“I’d love to keep it, and so would my wife!” Gumm said.
On Monday, Gumm learned the fate of his face companion—his mighty beard.
And just like his beard, the GoFundMe had no growing pains. In fact, the complete opposite.
“Most of our donations are not anywhere near this big,” said CEO of Sundt Construction, Mike Hoover.
Gumm rode his motorcycle to work to find out whether his 7-year-old beard would become a thing of the past.
But what Gumm, and everyone else didn’t know, was that the Airstream sitting out front was a barber shop inside.
“By popular vote, more people voted to save Danny’s beard. However, it may not have worked,” Hoover said to the crowd.
The people who all voted "Shave It" donated almost $10,000 more, so they won-- bringing the entire campaign to nearly $65,000 raised in two weeks.
Then, Sundt matched that. The total was $129,196.
And just like that, Gumm said goodbye to the most expensive beard in Arizona.
“Oh my God, this was so cool and fun!” said Gumm after it was all said and done. He is proud of how much they raised and of the way he looked. “I feel pretty!”
