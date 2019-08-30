NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With thousands of people expected to descend on the Salt River this Labor Day Weekend, Salt River Tubing is preparing to deal with all the trash.
"We all want to float on sparkling water, and have a great time out there. We want to chill and thrill," said Lynda Breault of Salt River Tubing.
For the 24th year in a row, Salt River Tubing will be holding their "Take Pride in America" campaign -- passing out leis, and more importantly, trash bags to floaters.
"We are encouraging you to be responsible public land stewards on the Salt River," Breault said.
Over the course of the program's 24 years, Salt River Tubing says there's been 797 tons of trash stashed and bagged just by tubers on holiday weekends.
"It's been phenomenal. We have reduced the amount of trash on the Salt River 90% in the last 24 years," Breault said.
Salt River Tubing also employs people to pick up what others have left behind.
"We have to keep the desert clean out here, the river clean, for future generations to come," said Jeremy Layman with Salt River Tubing.
On normal days, Layman says he and his crew haul out about 65 bags of trash. But that number can go much higher during busy holiday weekends.
"I love it," Layman said. "Makes me feel good."
Some tubers also help pick up the slack.
"Oh, it's very important," said Adam Schmitz, who was about to jump into the river with his girlfriend. "We brought two extra trash bags just in case. I usually pick up other people's trash if I see it floating around."