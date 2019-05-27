SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley couple needed help hanging their American flag outside their home, so they turned to social media. Their post spread like wildfire, and Rural Metro proved the spark in their community can't be put out.
When Favio and Barbie Vasquez bought their home from a deputy last December, they say the flag was a selling point.
"With the recent weather and the wind and everything, the rope kind of took a beating," Favio said.
They got a new flag, and they needed to replace the rope. But the flagpole is 20 feet tall. They don't have a 20-foot ladder.
"I really wanted it up," said Barbie. "It's Memorial Day weekend. I really want this up!"
They called a local fire department and were told: "no can do."
The local fire department added that other departments probably wouldn't do it either.
So, the couple went to Facebook for help.
"Saturday night, about 7:30, 8 o' clock, we get this message back," Favio said. "The message was from a Rural Metro Fire Captain."
The fire captain wrote that a truck could come if they provided the address, Barbie said.
"I'm like, 'Please don't mess with me,'" Barbie said in regard to the message from the fire captain.
The couple said the firefighters came to their house within 15 to 20 minutes. The took out their ladder, climbed onto the roof and hung the flag.
That exact same crew returned during the couple's interview with Arizona's Family.
"It's about just being a good neighbor. Whether we were on duty or off duty," said Capt. Jason Whelan of Rural Metro Fire Department. "Why shouldn't we emulate the same things we're trying to teach our kids?"
Favio believes this act of kindness is a sign that people do want to help those in need.
"It's encouraging. It's heartwarming," he said. "It's a reminder of humanity and how people do want to help, and they care."
