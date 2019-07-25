PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A new cruise port will be available to Arizonans in December.
Cruise and Maritime Voyages will offer several 11-night cruises from Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, starting Dec. 7, 2019.
The Treasures of the Sea of Cortez cruise will stop in the following locations: Topolobampo, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Santa Rosali and Guaymas.
[PHOTOS: See inside new Rocky Point cruise ship]
Prices for an inside room start at 1,699 per person. Oceanview rooms start at 2,199 a person.
Passengers will board the Astoria ship, which holds 550 passengers. It features eight decks and was re-built 2013.
Once aboard passengers can enjoy a beauty salon, buffet, card room, casino, chapel, library, night club, swimming pool and wellness center.
Included in the price of the cruise is food (premium dining is extra), house wine and beer with lunch and dinner, afternoon teas, cocktail parties, entertainment, guest speakers and more.
If you are looking to travel to Rocky Point from Phoenix or Tucson, pre-booked coach transfers will be available for $119, round trip.
Children are not allowed aboard. Teenagers 16 years or older are welcome aboard with an adult passengers.
For more information on this cruise, click here.
[PHOTOS: See inside new Rocky Point cruise ship]
(2) comments
Nice to see a classic ship put to work, rather than one of the modern giants. But what is even more interesting is what your didn't report.... the ship that was originally built to sail the Atlantic was originally known as the Stockholm. Hey reporter, does that ring a bell as anything newsworthy, even as just an amazing historic fact?
Going to get mine booked now. Can't wait.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.