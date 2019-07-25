Astoria Cruise Ship
Cruise and Maritime Voyages

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A new cruise port will be available to Arizonans in December.

Cruise and Maritime Voyages will offer several 11-night cruises from Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, starting Dec. 7, 2019. 

Rocky Point Cruise Map

The Treasures of the Sea of Cortez cruise will stop in the following locations: Topolobampo, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Santa Rosali and Guaymas.

[PHOTOS: See inside new Rocky Point cruise ship]

Prices for an inside room start at 1,699 per person. Oceanview rooms start at 2,199 a person.

Cabin: De Luxe Balcony Suite Ocean View

There are 8 spacious and more luxurious Balcony Suites with a window sea view, and comprising two rooms; a lounge area with a 3 seater sofa, table, chair and desk, a bedroom with two lower beds that can also be converted to a double bed and a marble floored bathroom with a jacuzzi. As the name implies, these cabins have the added benefit of a private balcony. The sofa also converts to a sofa bed for a third person. (Average size 326 sq ft/30.35sq m)

Passengers will board the Astoria ship, which holds 550 passengers. It features eight decks and was re-built 2013.

Once aboard passengers can enjoy a beauty salon, buffet, card room, casino, chapel, library, night club, swimming pool and wellness center.

Included in the price of the cruise is food (premium dining is extra), house wine and beer with lunch and dinner, afternoon teas, cocktail parties, entertainment, guest speakers and more.

If you are looking to travel to Rocky Point from Phoenix or Tucson, pre-booked coach transfers will be available for $119, round trip.

Children are not allowed aboard. Teenagers 16 years or older are welcome aboard with an adult passengers.

For more information on this cruise, click here.

[PHOTOS: See inside new Rocky Point cruise ship]

 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Azebra
Azebra

Nice to see a classic ship put to work, rather than one of the modern giants. But what is even more interesting is what your didn't report.... the ship that was originally built to sail the Atlantic was originally known as the Stockholm. Hey reporter, does that ring a bell as anything newsworthy, even as just an amazing historic fact?

Report Add Reply
TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Going to get mine booked now. Can't wait.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.