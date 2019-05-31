PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in June.
June 1
• Dillon Francis at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Justin Moore at Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa
• Luis Miguel at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
June 2
• Rick Springfield at Ovation Live! at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler
• Xiu Xiu at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 3
• SonReal at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• The Specials at The Van Buren in Phoenix
June 4
• Mike and Moonpies at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
• Spiral Stairs at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 5
• Fonseca at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Joey DeFrancesco at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Sunpunchers at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
June 6
• Patty Griffin at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Kid Congo & The pink monkey birds
June 7
• Cub Sport at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Foreigner at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• J.I.D. and Saba at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• El Fantasma at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• J.D. Souther at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Crisis at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Sinden at Bar Smith in Phoenix
• Diva at The Van Buren in Phoenix
June 8
• Jauz at The Pool at Talking Stick Report in Scottsdale
• Hillsong United at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Rich The Kid at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• The Dangerous Summer at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Paper Foxes and Citrus Clouds at Cornish Pasty in Tempe
June 9
• Sebadoh at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• CHON at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Black Sabbitch at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
June 10
• The Offspring at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
June 11
• Aly & Aj, Armors at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Denum Jones and Adam Calhoun at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Lee Perreira at The Womack in Phoenix
June 12
• Train/ Goo Goo Dols at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Weyes Blood at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 13
• Luke Bryan at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
June 14
• Andre Nickatina at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Adam Doleac at Topgolf in Scottsdale
• Anberlin at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Draco Rosa at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
June 15
• Parachute at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Alex Aiono at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Anoushka Shankar at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Galantis at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
June 16
• Jennifer Lopez at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Diane Coffee at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 17
• Geographer at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Jamila Woods at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 18
• Machine Gun Kelly at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Grapetooth at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 19
• Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• John Hiatt at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Mystery Skulls at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
June 20
• Khalid Free Spirit World Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale
June 21
• Ryan Stevenson at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix
• Bob Log III at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Zoso at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
June 22
• Santana and Doobie Brothers at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Tacocat at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• The Change of Pace at The Van Buren at Phoenix
• Melissa Manchester at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
June 23
• Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Land of Color at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix
June 24
• Groove Theory at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Jon Walker and Mark Rose at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 25
• Cinema at Valley Bar in Phoenix
June 26
• Paul McCartney at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
June 27
• NAV at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Chase Atlantic at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
June 28
• Mystic Braves at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Brit Floyd at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
June 29
• Kaskade at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Sticky Fingers at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Indigo Girls at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Wade Cota at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
June 30
• Mastondon and Coheed and Cambria at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
