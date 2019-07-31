PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in August.
Aug. 1
• The Drums at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Aug. 2
• Like a Storm and Stitched up Heart at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Aug. 3
• Rascal Flatts at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Morgan Page and Wolfgang Gartner at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• X Ambassadors at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Wayne Newton at Ovations Live! at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler
Aug. 4
• Slipknot at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Aug. 5
• Blink-182, Lil Wayne and Neck Deep at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Aug. 6
• PRETTYMUCH and Mackenzie Ziegler at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Gauche at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Aug. 7
• Secret Attraction and Lifeguard at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Aug. 8
• Banda MS at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 9
• Mary J. Blige & Nas at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Aug. 10
• 311 and Dirty Heads at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Talib Kweli at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Blueface at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 11
• Young the Giant & Fitz and the Tantrums at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 12
• Touché Amoré at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Aug. 13
• Gin Blossoms and Collective Soul at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Nicole Dollanganger at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Aug. 14
• The B-52’s at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 15
• 3Teeth at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Aug. 16
• Chris Janson and Chris Young at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Calexico at Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 17
• Summer Salt and Dante Elephante at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Justin Hayward at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Aug. 18
• Kyle Craft at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Aug. 19
• Mogwai at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• August Alsina at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Aug. 20
• The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 21
• Katchafire at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Grace VanderWaal at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Aug. 22
• Crash Test Dummies at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Hawthorne Heights at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Aug. 23
• Keith Sweat at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 24
• Nitti Gritti + Wuki at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Aug. 25
• Dr. Delicious at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Aug. 26
• Ringo Starr at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
• The Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium in Glendale
Aug. 27
• Chris Isaak at Mesa Arts Center- Ikeda Theater in Mesa
Aug. 28
• Heart at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Aug. 29
• ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• UB40 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Aug. 30
• Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Aug. 31
• Korn and Alice In Chains at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
