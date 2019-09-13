GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A retiring Glendale police detective was caught a little off guard by a radio call from dispatch Friday afternoon. It was his last day on the job after a long career where listening to radio dispatches is a daily event, but he didn’t expect this call.
Det. Dave Turley has served with the Glendale Police Department for the last 30 years, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force since 2011. You might not recognize him though.
You see, Turley spent most of his career as an undercover detective, spending his time working the streets. He’s a pretty tough guy, but when he realized what was happening, he quickly dawned his sunglasses to cover his eyes, and perhaps a tear or two.
The message from dispatch was clearly a surprise to the retiring detective, “Dave Turley, S21- thank you for your dedication and service. Your legacy will continue to live on in every person you have mentored, trained and befriended. Your team thanks you and your community thanks you. You will always be a part of our family. Thank you for the last 30 years”
One of Turley’s fellow officers had their cellphone recording as he sat in a squad car listening to the call. “Can I clear back?” Turley asks…”Absolutely”… comes the reply from off camera.
Then in a simple, humble phrase Turley winds up his service, “Sam21, I copy all… thanks for everything.”
In March of 2018, Turley played a critical role in saving the life of one of his brethren.
When a gunman shot Sgt. Kent Livingston near 43rd and Olive avenues, in Phoenix, Turley quickly provided critical first aid to the injured sergeant. His actions, along with others, were credited with saving Livingston's life.
Turley's role in the incident was recognized when he was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the year by the U.S. Marshal's Service for his actions.