TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the 20th year, families and community members flocked to Tempe for the "Tempe Empty Bowls" event. The one-day event featured clay bowls and other pottery for sale to raise money to help hungry people in Arizona.

On Saturday morning, community members gathered at the Tempe Library Complex courtyard, eager to buy bowls to support the cause. All bowls were handmade by local artists and elementary, middle, and high school students. Guests enjoyed live entertainment and shopped around for the perfect bowl.

Angela Tarango and Christopher Orosco were among the many to come out to the event, filling up boxes with pottery. "I'd like to help a good cause, help those that are hungry, and it's fantastic art. I love the bowls; I come every year, and they're great for gifts," said Tarango.

All proceeds from the event go towards Tempe Community Action Agency and United Food Bank. In the past, volunteers would serve soup to guests, but no soup was served this year due to COVID concerns. If you missed out on the event but would like to donate to the cause, visit tempeemptybowls.org.

The event started in Michigan in 1990 when a high school art teacher and students searched for a way to raise money for food drives. Students made ceramic bowls for a fundraising meal and served guests soup. The idea turned into "Empty Bowls," a project that now supports food banks, soup kitchens, and other groups to fight hunger.