PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hospital stays can be scary and tense, especially right now, with limitations on who can visit. But some patients are finding support and even healing through the strums of a harp.
Listening to the soothing sounds of a harp is what motivational counselor Rene Brooks says got her through this past year.
"Especially with all the fear that we have been inundated with, if I can listen to the harp, I can let myself calm down," Brooks said.
The music is from the non-profit Therapeutic Harp Foundation, which played for hospital patients in person but now virtually with COVID restrictions.
"I was at peace. I was calm, calmer than when we started, and that is, I think, half the battle, calming those nervous, you know? Is this going to get worse? Is it going to spread to the rest of my family," said recovering COVID patient and Valley resident Don Griff.
The harp is about more than relaxation, it's a way to help patients heal. Former Assistant Professor at Mount Sinai Medical School says, "Studies have shown that at a phycological level you get a reduction in stress, at an emotional level you get a reduction in anxiety and at a physiological level there is a reduction in heart rate and blood pressure."
Joyce Buekers founded the organization and is committed to helping people recover from COVID.
"To play for a COVID patient who has come off a ventilator and can barely breathe, who are sent home with oxygen in one case and was able to take the oxygen off after three weeks," she said.
In its 20th year, the foundation has played for more than 200,000 people suffering from illness and in need, and COVID is not stopping them.