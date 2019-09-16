(PHOENIX) 3TV/CBS 5 – It’s been nearly 75 years since the B-29 Superfortress flew over skies around the world.
During the 1940s and 1950s, there were more than 1,600 of these military bombers flying around the world; now there are only two operational B-29’s in the world.
On Monday afternoon, one of those two planes landed at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix. People will be able to see a piece of living history or even fly in the military bomber.
The B-29s were built in Wichita, Kansas; this specific plane, named "Doc" was built in 1944 and was delivered to the military in 1945.
"Doc" was eventually used as military target practice in the Mohave Desert in California, where the plane sat for decades before being restored.
The restoration process took an additional 16 years, after seven flatbed trailers took the plane from California to Wichita, Kansas.
“It’s an amazing piece of history. It’s basically a one-of-a-kind plane,” said pilot Mike Novak.
The plane flies to different locations across the country and will be in Phoenix for 48 hours.
If you want to experience a piece of living history, you can go to Deer Valley to look at the plane or even go for a ride.
For tickets, you can go to https://www.b29doc.com/rides/.