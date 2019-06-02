WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Calling it quits after more than a quarter century of service, a retiring police officer in northern Arizona was surprised by who was on the radio during his last call.
VIDEO: Winslow officer retires after 26 years
Sgt. Afton Foster has served with the Winslow Police Department for 26 years. The hash marks on his sleeve indicate years of dedication to his community.
Last Friday, Foster ended his final shift with a very special radio sign-off from his dispatcher at the police station.
Accompanied by his wife Lisa, Foster is visibly moved as he signs off duty following his very last shift. Even more so when some very special guests joined in on the radio to help send him off with love and respect.
Foster's sons got on the radio and each one thanked their father for his dedication and service.
(2) comments
Thank you for your service!!!!!!
Thank you for all your years of service. Hope you enjoy retirement.
