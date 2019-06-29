SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A raccoon that somehow got stuck in wet cement was rescued from becoming a wildlife statue by workers at a local animal rescue group.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, in Scottsdale, posted a message on Facebook Saturday about a raccoon that was found recently struggling in a batch of wet cement.
The post painted a sad picture. It read:
"Imagine being stuck in wet cement. The harder this poor raccoon struggled to free herself the further she sank. Evening temps were cool that night, and as the cement began to set up, she was losing body heat."
The workers at SWCC found the raccoon's body temperature very low. They began measures to warm her up.
Giving her fluids with an IV, a warming blanket was placed around her to heat her up. Once she was warm enough, they began to remove the drying cement.
The process took some time.
Workers used electric shavers to take the raccoon's cement covered coating off. With a mixture of wet and dry cement, the blades dulled quickly and needed to be changed again and again.
More than an hour later, with no blades to spare, the cement was gone, along with the hair it was stuck to. What was left was a hairless, dusty, white raccoon.
The raccoon was given a bath in warm vinegar water and she came out looking healthy, with pink skin.
The raccoon will spend time recovering at the SWCC.
Workers at SWCC say that the raccoon is a thin, older female who had raised babies at some time.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is the largest sanctuary for animals native to the southwest in the United States. Their efforts to help wildlife are made possible through donations and grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.