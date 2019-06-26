QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Students from Queen Creek High School will compete this Friday in the National Underwater Robotics Challenge.
The competition takes place at ASU's Polytechnic Campus. The team from Queen Creek will go head-to-head with 10 other teams, as they maneuver their robots through obstacles and take part in different tasks.
[WATCH: Queen Creek high schoolers prepare to compete in underwater robotics competition]
"For example, we have a 3-foot diameter tunnel that we have to go through," said Devan Richardson, a junior at Queen Creek High School.
The team will also submit a technical journal on the robot and give a presentation in front of judges.
"You have to go back and redo things two, three, four, five, six times," said Josh Popham, who teaches engineering and coaches the team.
Popham says he enjoys spending time with the students and guiding them through engineering challenges.
"It's really cool to see what these kids do and how much they actually learn and grow just from applying what they learn in the classroom," Popham said.
Wednesday, the team was practicing for the competition, working out bugs and maneuvering the robot through the pool at Queen Creek Unified School District's Aquatic Center.
Team member Richardson says he wants to pursue a career in engineering and competing in the robotics challenge has fueled his passion.
"I feel like it pushes me far and everyone else who goes into their engineering program," said Richardson.
