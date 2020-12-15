MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek mom is giving back this Christmas after the community stepped up to help her last year.

Aimee Schewe is collecting donations for "Cozy Christmas Blessing Bags." They are full of cozy pajamas, slippers and blankets for babies and preemies. A big delivery of donations was dropped off on Tuesday afternoon at Cardon Children's Hospital in Mesa.

"We wanted to do as much as we could and pour our heart back out because, for us, it brings joy and peace when we get to bring joy and laughter on people's faces," said Schewe.

This giving spirit comes a year after she needed some help. In early 2019, her 4-year-old son died in a car crash. The grief made last Christmas strenuous so she asked people to send her 9-year-old daughter Christmas cards.

"Thought, wow that'll be really cool if she can get a few cards in the mail and that would speak volumes to her and be such a blessing to her," said Schewe.

Givers from around the world answered the call and the girl received hundreds of Christmas cards, even some presents. So this year, Schewe is paying it forward with the "blessing bags." She's also collecting toys. Any money left over they'll donate to the hospital so they can get other things the patients may need. Schewe set up a GoFundMe page so people can donate.