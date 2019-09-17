QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The town of Queen Creek has blossomed during the past 30 years. But its roots like the town hall, original cafés and sports bars and the town's first stoplight, are all firmly planted in the heart of where it all began.
"My family came out in 1948, and we were welcomed by the Schnepfs and Sossamans," said Gail Barney, mayor of Queen Creek.
Mayor Barney and former mayor and one of the founding fathers Mark Schnepf grew up together.
"When I was growing up, Queen Creek was Mayberry. It truly was this small, tight-knit community where almost everybody got along," said Schnepf.
The QC used to look like farm fields of cotton, citrus, pecans, potatoes and corn. It was originally called Rittenhouse because of the railroad stop in town.
Wanting to keep that strong sense of community, five families got together and started the process.
"We wanted to preserve that feel. We didn't want to be taken over by Mesa or Gilbert. We wanted to be able to plan our own destiny," said Schnepf.
On Sept. 5, 1989, the Town of Queen Creek was formed.
"Who would have thought 30 years ago, QC would have blossomed into what it's blossomed into," said Mayor Barney.
It's gone from 2,000 to 55,000 residents.
Housing and commercial spaces have changed the landscape of what once was.
"We have the downtown area which now has all kinds of commercial opportunities. There was nothing, oh well. There was a Circle K, we had one Circle K when I was growing up," said Schnepf.
The QC has kept its agriculture with places like the Olive Mill, Schnepf Farms, the Hayden Flower Mill at Sossaman Farms, the Equestrian Center and Barney Sports Complex.
"We are very fortunate to have all the agri-structure or agri-tainment as we like to call it that truly gives everyone a chance to get a sense of agriculture,” said Schnepf.
The Queen Creek Five and their founding principles are what keeps the QC growing.
In the next year, they will add two new fire stations, a new hospital and they just broke ground on their town's first hotel.
"I hope that the community keeps its sense of community because we really are a fortunate area," said Schnepf.
The QC is hosting a Founders Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s free for the whole family. For more info, click this link.