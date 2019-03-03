PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cute puppy who was found with rubber bands tied around his paws has been adopted.
The Arizona Humane Society held a lottery on Sunday afternoon for those families looking to adopt Little Foot.
[READ MORE: Puppy found in Phoenix with rubber bands wrapped tightly around his paws].
About 20 families were there, hoping to become his new owners, AHS said.
The woman who won is named Janet.
"Ecstatic is an understatement," said Kelsey Dickerson with AHS, describing Janet's reaction.
There were two other names drawn too in case the puppy doesn't work out with Janet. But that may be unlikely.
"Little Foot crawled right into her lap and I think it's going to be a great fit for them," Dickerson said.
The adoption fee was $450.
Little Foot was brought to ASH in late January after somebody found him with rubber bands wrapped around his ankles. The rubber bands were so tight that they nearly cut off circulation and caused his paws to swell. The puppy was only 7 weeks old.
ASH treated him using daily laser therapy and warm compress massages to get the blood flowing and improve his circulation in his paws.
AHS announced Friday he was ready for adoption.
To find other pets who need loving homes, go to azhumane.org
(2) comments
What a gorgeous pup! He's going to be a big handful, I bet. I hope they're happy together for the rest of his life. Nice story.
Plus 1 nuusmaan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.