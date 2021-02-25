PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 202 seats at the Valley Youth Theatre in downtown Phoenix, and only one word Bobb Cooper uses to describe sitting there alone: sad.
As the producing artistic director, Cooper has spent the majority of every day here for nearly 25 years. "To not be here every day, to not feel the energy of the young people, it's been difficult," Cooper said.
Posters for the show one year ago, "The Princess and the Pea," a reminder of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the theater. "Financially, it was a huge blow," Cooper said. "We had to refund money for tickets. We had to refund money for classes and camps."
He's certainly not alone. The Phoenix Theatre Company made the pivot to outdoor entertainment, and now proposed legislation in Arizona may help.
House bill 2755 advanced in the Arizona House this week 41-18 and will head to the Arizona Senate next. If passed and included in budget negotiations, it would take $5,000,000 from the state's general fund into a fund for the arts industry.
Joseph Benesh, with Arizona Citizens for the Arts, says the non-profit arts sector has lost hundreds of millions of dollars. While the proposed legislation will help, it will also take the community really showing up.
"There was one point for most the pandemic where something like 75% of artists across the country and across mediums were out of work," Benesh said."
For Cooper, 2020 was about finding the silver linings, like online learning for 184 kids a week. They also greeted a new group of classes for "tweens" between the ages of 9 and 12.
Theater saved him as a child. "I, you know... didn't have the greatest of childhood. And if it weren't for theater, I would have never graduated high school."
Making a real difference in young people's lives is what keeps him at the theater a year after the stage lights went dark. "What keeps us going is there's a lot of love out there. And that people want to make sure we're here when this goes away."
When the theater was giving ticket refunds, some decided to donate, Cooper said. They also got a PPE loan that helped and did a virtual telethon in August that included famous alumni like Emma Stone.