SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Hot DOG! In celebration of National Hot Dog week, we have some hot deals to go along with our hot weather.
Portillo's, known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, is celebrating National Hot Dog Week with special offers from July 15-21.
Guests who place an online order on portillos.com or visit the brand’s Scottsdale and Tempe restaurants can purchase two hot dogs for just $5.
Portillo’s offers all-beef dogs, served up on a steamed poppy seed bun. Toppings include mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt.
Portillo’s will also be offering free delivery at all locations on orders of at least $10 placed on portillos.com, valid only from July 15-21. The offer does not include shipped food packages.
Portillo’s National Hot Dog Week offer does not extend to orders of the Jumbo Hot Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog, Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage, Fast Packs, or catering orders.
There are two Portillo's locations in the Phoenix-area, with an Avondale location opening soon.
For more information on Portillo’s, visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
