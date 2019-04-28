FILE - This Sept. 9, 2011 file photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in Page, Ariz. Parking near the edge of the canyon where the Colorado River turns almost completely unto itself now comes at a cost. Page recently began charging $10 per vehicle at the base of a trail that leads to Horseshoe Bend along the Arizona-Utah border. Officials say it's needed to help control traffic and ensure safety.