SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley restaurant Phx Beer Co. is paying it forward to frontline workers. The restaurant is donating enough food to feed more than 300 healthcare workers at Honorhealth Shea and Honorhealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday.
It was made possible thanks to the generosity of the community. Back in August, people who purchased from Phoenix Beer Co. in Scottsdale had the option to make a donation to cover the cost of meals for healthcare workers.
"The response from the community was terrific," said Rich Stark from Phoenix Beer Co. "People really appreciated the opportunity to give back to our frontline health care workers."
Stark said many guests bought multiple meals for healthcare workers. Something staff at Honorhealth appreciate.
"We feel so grateful," said Debra Stevens from Honorhealth. "It's a donation from a grateful community. It means everything."
Stevens said Phx Beer Co. was one of the first companies to reach out when the pandemic hit saying they wanted to help frontline workers. They've also donated meals in the past.
"They’ve been with us through this whole pandemic bringing meals to workers who appreciate it so much," said Stevens.
Phx Beer Co. says they feel like they have the responsibility to help the community.
"During these challenging times, we feel healthcare workers especially at Honorhealth deserve that type of support," said Stark.
"Imagine being a nurse who works a very long shift, hardly any breaks. To have a chance to either go to break room and have a meal or perhaps take meal home and just relax family and enjoy it with their family it means everything to them," Stevens said.