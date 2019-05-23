PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Broadway and Disney magic have come to a Phoenix youth production of Aladdin.
The kids at the Pinnacle Creative Arts are putting on the live performance of the famous story under the name of "Aladdin, Jr."
[WATCH: Phoenix youth theatre using official prop for production of Aladdin, Jr.]
What makes this production so special is that they'll be using the official lamp that was used from the Broadway production of Aladdin.
Jacqueline Dunford, artistic director of Aladdin Jr. and owner of Pinnacle Creative Arts, said she entered Disney's "Pass The Lamp" contest and won.
"Never thought in a million it would be us," said Dunford. "I couldn't believe it."
Dunford said the lamp arrived in a black briefcase at her house.
The cast now has the special honor of rehearsing and performing with the official Broadway prop.
"Every show is unbelievable, but I feel the cast feels the honor and a little bit of a pressure to represent Broadway, so they're really bringing it," said Dunford.
Friday night is opening for Aladdin, Jr. and the show runs for two weeks. When it's over, the lamp hits the road.
"We have to return it the day after our show so it can be passed onto the next production which is really neat, so it's basically traveling the country," said Dunford.
