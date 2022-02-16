PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman from Phoenix has gone viral on the social media platform, TikTok, for her resemblance to Luisa from Disney's Encanto.
23-year-old Maribel Martinez dressed up in cosplay on her TikTok account as Luisa and some of her videos have gotten over 20 million views. One of her videos is of her dressed up at Luisa recreating the Surface Pressure dance routine from the movie. And if you are on TikTok, you probably heard all about the part of the movie where 'we don't talk about Bruno." Encanto has become that Disney movie that has created an uproar of content on the platform.
Maribel made a special appearance Tuesday afternoon on The Kelly Clarkson Show to share her story and how her life relates to that of Luisa's and what it's like being the eldest sister in her home, plus much more.