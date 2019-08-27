PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix woman is saying thank you to two Phoenix police officers after they helped make some significant changes and turn her life around.
"We're all human beings, and we know people make mistakes in life, but there's a better person in there," said Officer Thomas Owsley.
It all started a year ago when Owsley and his partner went to an apartment to check on a report of suspicious activity; that's when they first made contact with a "young woman."
"She answered the door, and I think she was a little shocked we were at her house," Owsley recalled.
[WATCH: How the story unfolded]
A year later, the reports of suspicious activity continued. Owsley and his partner officers found themselves back at the young woman's home.
"We asked her the reason as to why the suspicious activity continued, and she said she needed some help," Owsley said. "She asked us if we'd actually help her get rid of the problem. She has us come inside, and she told everybody they needed to leave."
That day encouraged the woman to change her life. She was so grateful she sent a letter to Owsley, thanking him and his partner.
"I've got to admit, it was probably the first time I've received an email where I've gotten goosebumps," Owsley said.
The Phoenix Police Department shared the young woman's email on its Nextdoor page.
[APP USERS: Click here to see the Phoenix Police Department's post on Nextdoor]