PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday was a special day for veterans who just became moms, or are about to be, in the Valley.
The Phoenix VA held a drive-thru baby shower for dozens of veterans. They received about $300 in gifts to help them as they raise their new bundle of joy. The gifts include essential supplies like diapers, bottles and blankets. Volunteers assembled all the gift bins. All the items are donated. One new mom with a six-week-old boy was grateful for the volunteers.
"It's so much help. They help with diapers, they help with a lot of things and we appreciate it. And the homemade blankets are a nice little touch, so we appreciate all the volunteers that put their love into this," the veteran said.
The gift bins are customized for the gender of the baby but there are also gender-neutral baskets.
About 40 veterans picked up goodies on Saturday. The baby shower program is usually a monthly event, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phoenix VA has to hold it once every few months and turned it into a drive-thru event. The baby shower program started 12 years ago.
"This is just a special way to help out," said Kristen Nordquisd with the Women Veterans Program.