PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- Courtney Thompson is entering her 8th year of teaching English at North Canyon High School. But this year is different. Come August, thanks to the generosity of others her classroom will be stocked.
"We really get to see these kids come into their own and figure out what their real dreams are," said Thompson.
[WATCH: Public comes to Phoenix teacher's aid thanks to celebrity, website]
Teaching runs in her family. Still, it comes with its own set of challenges.
"For us at Title 1 schools, how do we do this when the kids are coming in hungry? she asked. "Or their parents are going through a divorce or their parents are being deported?"
On top of that, add the challenge of expensive school supplies coming out of her pocket.
"They need crayons, and pencils, and markers and glue," Thompson said. "We're not asking for a $5,000 set of new tables."
Thompson says she also tries to stock her classroom with snacks.
"It's those little things that sometimes we forget about," Thompson said. "We get so wrapped up in teaching them Shakespeare, we forget that they're not thinking about it because they're hungry."
So imagine her surprise when New York City businessman Ben Adam adopted her classroom. We first told you about his site ClassroomGiving.com in April.
Then, actress Kristen Bell put Thompson in her "Featured Teacher Friday" on her Instagram page, encouraging her 10.8 million followers to donate to her classroom using her Amazon wishlist.
Related: NYC businessman adopts Phoenix classrooms, provides supplies
"Within days, Amazon packages started arriving of books, markers, pens, pencils," Thompson said.
As people start to think about their own back to school shopping, she hopes you might be able to pick up a few items for her colleagues, too.
"This is life-changing," Thompson said. "Granola bars will be eaten, but books, they go on forever. I can use these for decades."
(7) comments
Is discussing when the government an pos politicals agree to send billions of dollars to other s#&t hole countries like your favorite president puts it and forgets about his own country.. people DONT you forget that this teachers are our kids second parents while they are in school . They teach them how to read, write , behave , manners on an on an on so pls acknowledge them once in a while an thank them for their hard work an I mean it’s hard work cause they are dealing with 25 or 30 if not more attitudes an all at the same time .
Can you translate that to English please.
Please promise us you're not a teacher. (or a student)
I don't know of another profession where it's expected that the professional pays for their clients' supplies. I suspect this is a peculiarly US phenomenon.
Parents usually buy the supplies. I know we always did. Some people in this state just choose not to. Teachers make 42k a year (at least the one I know makes that much.) They choose to get less pay during the school year so they can get a lump sum before the summer break. Maybe they should get a job over the summer so they don't have to defer pay. But yes, I agree they shouldn't have to be burdened with buying supplies for students, like books.
In many cases, parents do buy the materials, I know mine did. But for things kids need but don't have, teachers step up. In some school systems, it's the majority of kids who need this help. And teachers are expected to provide it, because mostly nobody else does- and it has to be there for them to be expected. According to the documentary "American Teacher", over 90% of public school teachers spend their own money on supplies. That's a very broad statement; the details likely vary a good deal between neighborhoods and classrooms.
I forgot to ask- do you know how many hours a week your teacher friends works during the school year? How much does that teacher spend yearly on supplies out of their own income?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.