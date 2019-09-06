PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Public Library wants to waive all fines for overdue books and other materials.
"We have a little over 100,000 library accounts that are currently blocked due to overdue fines," said Phoenix Public Library spokeswoman Lee Franklin.
That's around 10% of the roughly 1,037,000 Phoenix Public Library accounts that were active back in August.
Accounts that owe $25 or more are blocked, and Franklin says the library wants to get those people back into the library.
"For some families, any dollar amount in fines means they can't afford to pay that, and so they won't come in," Franklin said.
But those are the families that Franklin says need the libraries resources the most.
"We want them to come into the library and be able to access all that you see here," Franklin said.
The move would need to be approved by the Phoenix City Council.
It would also cost money. According to Phoenix Public Library, the system pulls in around $200,000 a year through late fees.
However, they say that the total is only about 1% of their budget, and they'd be able to make up to the shortfall using funds from the Maricopa County Library Division's "Library Assistance Program."
Some are also concerned that it would lessen the incentive to return books.
"Everybody should be able to check out a book," said Cathryn Greene, who was visiting the Burton Barr Central Library on Friday. "But I also wonder, if we don't have fines, will that make it where people don't return the library book?"
Library officials say that library users will still need to pay replacement costs if they destroy or damage a book.
And Franklin says a fine forgiveness program might actually be key to getting more of the library's stuff back.
"We know from the other library systems that have employed a fine forgiveness program," Franklin said. "What they have reported is they have seen an increase in library cardholders coming back in but also an increase in the materials that are returned."
If approved, Phoenix would join fine forgiveness programs in Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Austin, among other library systems.