PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Most parents can probably agree virtual school has not been easy for so many kids.
That's why one Phoenix family is thankful after their son's principal went above and beyond when he was having a hard time.
Sometimes all it takes is a talk on the front lawn to make things just a little bit better.
"Just trying to focus, sometimes that's a little hard not being able to move a lot being on the computer for a long time, but I'm trying my best," said 9-year-old Nicholas Conti.
Nicholas is a fourth-grader at Arroyo Elementary School, but halfway through his virtual semester, he had to switch to completely new teachers.
"I noticed he wasn't engaged, he wasn't responding in class. Like I used to always hear him talking," said his mom Jennifer Conti.
So Jennifer reached out to his principal Philip Liles.
"Sitting in an empty school is not what I signed up to do," said Principal Liles.
Instead of just giving Nick's mom advice, he asked if he could come over this week.
"Within 30 minutes, he was here at our front lawn having a conversation with him," Jennifer said.
The picture has made its rounds on Facebook -- Principal Liles in a Santa hat lying on the grass in a personal conversation with 9-year-old Nick.
"I really tried to kind of communicate with him the importance of persevering, showing grit, of overcoming circumstances," said Principal Liles.
"We were talking about maybe trying to get me back with my old teachers and stuff," said Nick.
A heart to heart -- face to face -- made all the difference for Nick.
"It felt kind of like that he's being a pretty good principal and this world isn't fully falling apart," Nick said.
And in a year just as tough for teachers, Nick didn't realize he would make Principal Liles' week a little bit brighter too.
"I needed what happened earlier this week just as much as Nicholas did, if not even more," Liles said.