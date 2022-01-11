PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After being hit by a wrong-way drunk driver last January and going through months of rehab, Officer Chase McCance is returning to the line of duty for his first shift back.

McCance went back to work on Tuesday after the near-deadly crash. In the early morning of January 1, 2021, McCance's patrol SUV was hit head-on near 26th Street and Cactus Road by a drunk driver. McCance was rushed to the hospital, and nearly lost his life.

The Phoenix Police Department posted a video celebrating McCance's return to the field. "Chase fought for his life and won. Today, after more than a year of intensive rehabilitation, he's hitting the streets again for his first shift back. Welcome back Chase, we are so proud of you."

McCance previously visited his precinct last July and was greeted by his fellow officers. His squad gave him his license plate and keys from his old patrol car, and many said it was a miracle he was alive. McCance's wife, Hali, also thanked the love and support from the community shortly after her husband's crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Johnson on was arrested on recommended charges of extreme DUI and aggravated assault charges after the crash.