PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix nonprofit is giving out free skateboards this summer to kids 14 years old and under. Skate After School is hoping to introduce a new, fun activity for families spending more time at home.
"I just like moving around on something," says a young girl, after riding her new board. Asked what it feels like, she simply replies, "fun."
For the last decade, Skate After School has run a program at eight low-income elementary schools, mostly in the South Phoenix area. They teach underserved youth how to handle a board.
When the pandemic hit earlier this year, co-founders Tim Ward and Ryan Lay tried to figure out how they could still make an impact and reach kids.
"We're lifelong skateboarders," says Lay. "And you know, skateboarders have a lot of spare junk in the back of their trunk."
So, they started what they're calling a "radical reshuffle." Skate After School began refurbishing old boards at their warehouse and handing them out to kids for free.
"She's got to experience a lot of things to figure out what she likes and what she doesn't like. She's already talked about getting a skateboard, so we'll see if she really likes doing it," One parent, standing next to his 7-year-old daughter, explained.
One thing about skateboarding -- it's hard. You fall and fail a lot. Which Skate After School sees as a good thing for kids.
"Something that I think is inherent to skating, is it's all about failure and coming to terms with failure," says Lay. "So skating above anything teaches you a lot about perseverance. When we talk about failure, it's like, how do you get back up and just keep trying."
Lay says they've seen that attitude translate into the classroom as well.
"If something's difficult, go home, sleep it off, work at it tomorrow," he said.
Skate After School is encouraging people who can afford it to still support local skate shops. But if your child can use a skateboard free of charge, you can apply on their website, and then pick it up at their warehouse at a designated time. Skate After School is also welcoming donations of old skateboards, wheels, and trucks.