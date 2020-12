PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This summer, Phoenix's Metrocenter Mall unexpectedly shut down after almost five decades in business. Tenants like the Phoenix Conservatory of Music scrambled to find a new home, a difficult task in a pandemic and one that isn't cheap.

"All of the sudden, you find yourself homeless," executive director Regina Nixon said.

The music nonprofit, serving 2,000 kids each year, called Metrocenter home for years. In June, Nixon found out she had just a few weeks to pack up and move her group out of the mall.

"It was a little scary. I'm not going to lie, the stress level was high; we were all feeling a bit insecure," Nixon said.

Metrocenter was more than just a mall to the inspiring young musicians. It was their escape, a special place that served as their home away from home. Olivia Holguin started going there when she was 10.

"It was really sad to know that every week for seven years I had been going to Metrocenter, so it was really hard," Holguin said.