PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley father struggling to find a job after getting laid off last month is gaining a lot of attention online, and from employers, for the creative way he decided to market himself.
It all started with a photo taken by Melissa DiGianfilippo on her drive back from lunch on 20th Street and Camelback Road.
"I gestured for him to come over, grabbed his resume, and the light changed, so I had no time to talk to him," said DiGianfilippo.
You can't tell by his smile, but 30-year-old Patrick Hoagland -- husband and father -- was feeling pretty low at that moment. The sign explains that he'd been laid off and needed a job. Despite sending out dozens of resumes online, no luck.
"It caught me by surprise. And after that, I had some other stresses in life going on, and I really needed to get a job, so I chose to stand on the corner with a sign," Hoagland said.
DiGianfilippo, who co-owns a Phoenix marketing firm called Serendipit Consulting, was impressed by his creativity and shared it on her social media pages.
I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job pic.twitter.com/5QAUpCkGWk— MelissaDiGianfilippo (@MelissaPR) July 23, 2019
"I just thought, I have a wide network so I'll post it on social media and see what happens and it was crazy. It blew up," said DiGianfilippo.
In the span of two days, Hoagland received hundreds of job offers from businesses all over the Valley.
"It was crazy. It was hard to navigate my phone for a little bit, but I received so many great offers," Hoagland said. "I received offers from companies that wouldn't hire you without experience, but because they saw my determination, they offered me a position without even an interview."
Hoagland narrowed down his options, ultilmately choosing a job with a concrete-grinding company.
He said he's grateful to all the Valley businesses who offered him employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.