PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Matt Miller is about to embark on an incredible journey. The Phoenix native will run one of the most challenging races in the country this summer, the Leadville 100. He'll have 30 hours to complete the ultra marathon in the "Race Across the Sky."
"I think I'm the first one to run the race who doesn't have toes," said Miller, in an interview with Arizona's Family.
Miller detailed his mountain climbing accident in Mexico City. He and his climbing team fell 4,000 feet and spent the night at the base of the mountain. Miller's frost-bitten fingers and toes were amputated. He recovered, returned to work and exercise, but another challenge was around the corner.
He shared his story of addiction, recovery, and how's he's helping others on that road now. Prescott House changed his life.
Miller has partnered with K2 Adventures to raise $50,000 for fellow amputees to help with prosthetics and experiences that provide hope. You can follow his journey and participate in a virtual run to help him fundraise at his website www.klaritylifestylecompany.com.
"People that are amputees, we have such a gift. We have the ability to have such an impact on people because every single person in this park has an insecurity. This is about accepting who you are an moving through and giving back."