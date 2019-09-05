PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One Phoenix man didn't let heart surgery stop him from reaching the summit of Mount Everest.
Ed Dohring is self-willed, self-determined, and yes, a bit stubborn too.
[WATCH: Phoenix man climbs Mt. Everest despite heart surgery]
"(When climbing tall mountains) you're focused on using your muscle memory and your experience to get to get you there," he said.
This past May, his coolheadedness led to the climb of a lifetime to the summit of Mount Everest.
It's an amazing feat made more fantastic when considering that Dohring once suffered from heart problems.
"By the time we were able to diagnose it, I was starting to notice my heart rate would go up very high when I was just sitting still," he told Arizona's Family.
The self-described exercise lover kept on ticking, though.
Doing research, he came across an emerging heart procedure where diseased parts of the heart are frozen and then repaired.
It's called cryoballoon ablation.
In Phoenix, Dohring found Dr. Wilber Su, who was among the first doctors to have success with the procedure.
"Technology really caught up to make this much safer, much faster, and with a much better success rate," Dr. Su said.
Sure enough, the surgery allowed Dohring to recover remarkably fast.
Within months, he was back to exercising and back to the tallest of all goals.
At the height of 29,000 feet, he said Everest offered up excitement, but plenty of exhaustion too.
"It's like having three margaritas, and you can't think quite as quickly," Dohring joked.
"What I thought at first was, 'Wow, I can't believe he did that!" exclaimed Dr. Su.
For the record, Dr. Su said he would've never endorsed Dohring's climb.
In the end, though, a Phoenix local made history, all because of medicine and plenty of might.