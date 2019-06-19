PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix jazz musician held a special performance for dementia patients Wednesday morning at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix.
“We have waiting lists miles long to get into this,” said Shannon Wallace, the musician behind the event.
Wallace says she's been putting on these unique shows for the past four months.
Participation is key. Attendees are invited to sing along with Wallace and perform movements as pianist Charles Lewis provides musical accompaniment.
Relatives and caregivers say the music helps spark memories and brings about new life in the patients.
“This is important because the research shows that music and rhythm and vibrations have such a positive impact on brain health,” said Paula Wright with AARP, who helped organize the event.
And the experience seemed to resonate with those who were there.
“I had so much fun. It brought back memories,” said Fyllis Feldman. “I felt like I was back at camp again.”
But the impact didn’t end with the audience. Wallace, who says she’s been performing jazz for 25 years says these performances have changed her life.
“In such a positive way,” Wallace said. “My outlook on life is completely different than it used to be.”
If you’d like to attend one of Wallace’s “Music Memory Care” workshops, you can find more information on her website, ShannonWallaceSings.com.
