PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you drive by too fast, you'll miss him.
But take a close look under the overpass at Interstate 17 and Greenway Road in Phoenix and you'll spot one of the city's up and coming artists, who happens to be homeless.
"Just really unique, cool artwork," said Melissa Sharp, who met the artist on the way to the bus stop. "He has his own way of expressing himself and people love it."
His name is Reggie Williams, and every day for the past year-and-a-half, he spends hours working out of his home office painting a new masterpiece.
"The environment is so happy around here," said Williams. "I couldn't think about going anywhere else to work."
Williams estimates he's painted more than 1,500 pictures, but clearly, he's not getting rich off his talent, and that's just fine with the former construction worker, who will often give his paintings away to admiring fans that drive by and see something they like.
"Some people have said, 'I've got a sandwich,' and I'd give them a big painting," said Williams. "They're like, 'No,' and I'm like, 'A sandwich, that's a fair deal. No take backs.'"
The struggling artist insists he's never asked for money, but will accept donations, whether it's cash, food or art supplies.
Most days, Williams gets just enough to get by.
"I don't care about the money enough to try to figure out a price, or negotiate, "said Williams. "If someone has a smile, that's good enough. I tell people all the time, if you don't have any money, a wave or a fist bump, that's just as good."
Williams would like to have his own studio one day, and a place to live that's not as loud and a little more comfortable.
But for now, this seems to be the best spot to share his art with the most people.
"I hope people get as much joy looking at me paint, or looking at my artwork as I do when I'm painting," said Williams.
